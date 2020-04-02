April 2, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) and Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cohu (COHUResearch Report) and Rubicon Project (RUBIResearch Report).

Cohu (COHU)

In a report released yesterday, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Cohu, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.5% and a 31.0% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Cohu has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.20.

Rubicon Project (RUBI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl maintained a Buy rating on Rubicon Project yesterday and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.95, close to its 52-week low of $4.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.6% and a 24.6% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

Rubicon Project has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

