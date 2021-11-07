Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ: THRN) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Cloudflare (NET – Research Report), Thorne HealthTech (THRN – Research Report) and Citrix Systems (CTXS – Research Report).

Cloudflare (NET)

In a report issued on November 5, Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Cloudflare, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $197.26, close to its 52-week high of $218.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 68.1% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Rackspace Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cloudflare with a $199.82 average price target, implying a -7.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 25, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Thorne HealthTech (THRN)

In a report issued on November 5, Elizabeth Anderson CFA from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Thorne HealthTech, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.60, close to its 52-week high of $9.70.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.6% and a 48.9% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Patterson Companies, Oak Street Health, and AmerisourceBergen.

Thorne HealthTech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

Citrix Systems (CTXS)

In a report issued on November 5, Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Citrix Systems, with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.20, close to its 52-week low of $89.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Materne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 85.3% success rate. Materne covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, Qualtrics International, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citrix Systems is a Hold with an average price target of $101.50, representing a 10.7% upside. In a report issued on October 26, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

