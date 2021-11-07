November 7, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ: THRN) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Cloudflare (NETResearch Report), Thorne HealthTech (THRNResearch Report) and Citrix Systems (CTXSResearch Report).

Cloudflare (NET)

In a report issued on November 5, Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Cloudflare, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $197.26, close to its 52-week high of $218.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 68.1% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Rackspace Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cloudflare with a $199.82 average price target, implying a -7.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 25, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Thorne HealthTech (THRN)

In a report issued on November 5, Elizabeth Anderson CFA from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Thorne HealthTech, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.60, close to its 52-week high of $9.70.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.6% and a 48.9% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Patterson Companies, Oak Street Health, and AmerisourceBergen.

Thorne HealthTech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

Citrix Systems (CTXS)

In a report issued on November 5, Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Citrix Systems, with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.20, close to its 52-week low of $89.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Materne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 85.3% success rate. Materne covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, Qualtrics International, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citrix Systems is a Hold with an average price target of $101.50, representing a 10.7% upside. In a report issued on October 26, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

