August 7, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Talend SA (NASDAQ: TLND)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cloudflare (NETResearch Report) and Talend SA (TLNDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cloudflare (NET)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Cloudflare today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.35, close to its 52-week high of $43.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 60.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cloudflare with a $43.67 average price target, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Talend SA (TLND)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Talend SA, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 68.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Talend SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019