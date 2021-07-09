Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS), Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cirrus Logic (CRUS – Research Report), Super Micro Computer (SMCI – Research Report) and Coupa Software (COUP – Research Report).

Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Hold rating on Cirrus Logic today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 82.4% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cirrus Logic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $100.86, a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Super Micro Computer, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 65.9% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Avid Technology, and PROS Holdings.

Super Micro Computer has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.00.

Coupa Software (COUP)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated a Buy rating on Coupa Software today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $270.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 77.8% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Coupa Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $292.73.

