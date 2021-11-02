Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) and Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cirrus Logic (CRUS – Research Report) and Intevac (IVAC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Colliers Securities analyst Derek Soderberg maintained a Buy rating on Cirrus Logic today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 70.5% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semiconductor, and Axon Enterprise.

Cirrus Logic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.83, implying a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Intevac (IVAC)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Intevac today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.92, close to its 52-week low of $4.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 66.8% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Western Digital, and Onto Innovation.

Intevac has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

