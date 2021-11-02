November 2, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) and Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cirrus Logic (CRUSResearch Report) and Intevac (IVACResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Colliers Securities analyst Derek Soderberg maintained a Buy rating on Cirrus Logic today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 70.5% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semiconductor, and Axon Enterprise.

Cirrus Logic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.83, implying a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Intevac (IVAC)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Intevac today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.92, close to its 52-week low of $4.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 66.8% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Western Digital, and Onto Innovation.

Intevac has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019