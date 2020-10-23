Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Check Point (NASDAQ: CHKP), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Check Point (CHKP – Research Report), Intel (INTC – Research Report) and Limelight Networks (LLNW – Research Report).

Check Point (CHKP)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Check Point today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 61.7% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Check Point is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $135.75, representing a 10.7% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Intel (INTC)

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Sell rating on Intel yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 74.3% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Intel with a $54.57 average price target, a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $45.00 price target.

Limelight Networks (LLNW)

Limelight Networks received a Hold rating and a $6.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 58.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Limelight Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.75.

