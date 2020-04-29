Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN), Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) and Unisys (NYSE: UIS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cerner (CERN – Research Report), Mercury Systems (MRCY – Research Report) and Unisys (UIS – Research Report).

Cerner (CERN)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Cerner, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 59.3% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

Cerner has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.65, implying a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mercury Systems (MRCY)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Mercury Systems, with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.00, close to its 52-week high of $89.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 62.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mercury Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.00.

Unisys (UIS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Hold rating on Unisys yesterday and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 58.3% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Coupa Software, and ACI Worldwide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unisys is a Hold with an average price target of $12.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.