April 17, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CDW (CDWResearch Report) and Change Healthcare (CHNGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

CDW (CDW)

Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral maintained a Buy rating on CDW today and set a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $108.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 46.9% success rate. Cabral covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp, and Apple.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CDW with a $126.25 average price target.

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 55.6% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tivity Health, Hms Holdings, and Premier.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Change Healthcare with a $16.71 average price target, which is a 64.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

, ,
