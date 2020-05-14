May 14, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT) and Rada Electronics Industries (NASDAQ: RADA)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Castlight Health (CSLTResearch Report) and Rada Electronics Industries (RADAResearch Report).

Castlight Health (CSLT)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Castlight Health, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.69, close to its 52-week low of $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 55.9% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Health Catalyst, Livongo Health, and HealthStream.

Castlight Health has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.75.

Rada Electronics Industries (RADA)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Rada Electronics Industries, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 61.7% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, CPI Aerostructures, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rada Electronics Industries with a $8.00 average price target.

