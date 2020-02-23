Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA), Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) and Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: VIV)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Casa Systems (CASA – Research Report), Intuit (INTU – Research Report) and Telefonica Brasil (VIV – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Casa Systems (CASA)

In a report issued on February 21, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Casa Systems, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 65.6% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Casa Systems with a $5.25 average price target.

Intuit (INTU)

In a report issued on February 21, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Intuit, with a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $297.57, close to its 52-week high of $306.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 74.9% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intuit with a $300.14 average price target, a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $312.00 price target.

Telefonica Brasil (VIV)

Barclays analyst Mathieu Robilliard maintained a Hold rating on Telefonica Brasil on February 21 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Robilliard is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 69.7% success rate. Robilliard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Iridium Communications, Tim Participacoes, and Telefonica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Telefonica Brasil.

