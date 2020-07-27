Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cars (NYSE: CARS), 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) and Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Cars (CARS – Research Report), 2U (TWOU – Research Report) and Sykes Enterprises (SYKE – Research Report).

Cars (CARS)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Cars today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 44.4% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Cars has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.25.

2U (TWOU)

2U received a Buy rating and a $50.00 price target from Barrington analyst Alexander Paris today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.23, close to its 52-week high of $46.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 42.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 2U is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.11, representing a -2.1% downside. In a report issued on July 16, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Sykes Enterprises. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 44.3% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, HealthStream, and Virtusa.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sykes Enterprises is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.50.

