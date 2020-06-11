June 11, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) and LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CarGurus (CARGResearch Report) and LiveRamp Holdings (RAMPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

CarGurus (CARG)

In a report released today, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on CarGurus, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 68.6% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Zillow Group, and GoDaddy.

CarGurus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.13, implying a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $31.00 price target.

LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on LiveRamp Holdings, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 68.3% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, ServiceNow, and New Relic.

LiveRamp Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.00.

