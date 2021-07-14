Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cadence Design (NASDAQ: CDNS) and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cadence Design (CDNS – Research Report) and MongoDB (MDB – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cadence Design (CDNS)

In a report issued on July 12, Gary Mobley from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Cadence Design. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $137.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Mobley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 71.8% success rate. Mobley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegro MicroSystems, NXP Semiconductors, and Synopsys.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cadence Design with a $157.60 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MongoDB (MDB)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on MongoDB yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $351.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.2% and a 76.8% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MongoDB is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $371.00, a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Macquarie also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.