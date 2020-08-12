August 12, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Caci International (NYSE: CACI), Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Caci International (CACIResearch Report), Cirrus Logic (CRUSResearch Report) and Sonim Technologies (SONMResearch Report).

Caci International (CACI)

In a report released yesterday, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Caci International, with a price target of $283.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $212.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 62.2% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Spirit AeroSystems, and General Dynamics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Caci International with a $251.50 average price target.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

In a report released yesterday, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Cirrus Logic. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 76.1% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cirrus Logic with a $79.20 average price target, implying a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Sonim Technologies (SONM)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Hold rating on Sonim Technologies yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.03, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Axon Enterprise, and Everbridge.

The the analyst consensus on Sonim Technologies is currently a Hold rating.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

