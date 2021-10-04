Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Caci International (NYSE: CACI) and KBR (NYSE: KBR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Caci International (CACI – Research Report) and KBR (KBR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Caci International (CACI)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr assigned a Buy rating to Caci International on August 11 and set a price target of $283.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $265.12, close to its 52-week high of $270.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 59.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Science Applications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Caci International with a $299.25 average price target, implying a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

KBR (KBR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on KBR on August 13 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.40, close to its 52-week high of $42.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 67.9% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Transdigm Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KBR is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.