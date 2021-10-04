October 4, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Caci International (NYSE: CACI) and KBR (NYSE: KBR)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Caci International (CACIResearch Report) and KBR (KBRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Caci International (CACI)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr assigned a Buy rating to Caci International on August 11 and set a price target of $283.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $265.12, close to its 52-week high of $270.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 59.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Science Applications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Caci International with a $299.25 average price target, implying a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

KBR (KBR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on KBR on August 13 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.40, close to its 52-week high of $42.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 67.9% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Transdigm Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KBR is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019