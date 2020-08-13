Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Caci International (NYSE: CACI), Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) and Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Caci International (CACI – Research Report), Analog Devices (ADI – Research Report) and Ping Identity Holding (PING – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Caci International (CACI)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn maintained a Buy rating on Caci International yesterday and set a price target of $329.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $225.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 63.2% success rate. Spingarn covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Huntington Ingalls.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Caci International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $277.33, which is a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $283.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Analog Devices (ADI)

In a report released yesterday, John Pitzer from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 71.8% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Keysight Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Analog Devices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $131.59, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report released today, Daiwa also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Ping Identity Holding (PING)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating on Ping Identity Holding yesterday and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 75.4% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, ZoomInfo Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Ping Identity Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.80, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.