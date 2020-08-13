August 13, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Caci International (NYSE: CACI), Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) and Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Caci International (CACIResearch Report), Analog Devices (ADIResearch Report) and Ping Identity Holding (PINGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Caci International (CACI)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn maintained a Buy rating on Caci International yesterday and set a price target of $329.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $225.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 63.2% success rate. Spingarn covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Huntington Ingalls.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Caci International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $277.33, which is a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $283.00 price target.

Analog Devices (ADI)

In a report released yesterday, John Pitzer from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 71.8% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Keysight Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Analog Devices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $131.59, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report released today, Daiwa also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Ping Identity Holding (PING)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating on Ping Identity Holding yesterday and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 75.4% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, ZoomInfo Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Ping Identity Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.80, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

