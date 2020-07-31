Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) and Endurance International (NASDAQ: EIGI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Brooks Automation (BRKS – Research Report) and Endurance International (EIGI – Research Report).

Brooks Automation (BRKS)

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer maintained a Hold rating on Brooks Automation yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 72.6% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Keysight Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Brooks Automation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.33, a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Endurance International (EIGI)

In a report released today, Stephen Ju from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Endurance International, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.81, close to its 52-week high of $6.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 70.3% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Headhunter Group, Boingo Wireless, and Mercadolibre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Endurance International with a $5.67 average price target.

