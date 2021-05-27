Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Broadcom (AVGO – Research Report) and Intuit (INTU – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom yesterday and set a price target of $575.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $460.49, close to its 52-week high of $495.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 79.5% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $525.71.

Intuit (INTU)

Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne maintained a Buy rating on Intuit yesterday and set a price target of $525.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $442.81, close to its 52-week high of $445.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Materne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 81.7% success rate. Materne covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Cognyte Software, and Citrix Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuit is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $499.53, representing a 13.3% upside. In a report issued on May 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $490.00 price target.

