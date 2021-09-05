Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Ciena (NYSE: CIEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Broadcom (AVGO – Research Report) and Ciena (CIEN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Evercore ISI analyst Kenneth Talanian reiterated a Buy rating on Broadcom on September 3 and set a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $497.68, close to its 52-week high of $507.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Talanian is ranked #444 out of 7641 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Broadcom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $570.35, implying a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 30, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $550.00 price target.

Ciena (CIEN)

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Buy rating on Ciena on September 3 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 68.1% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Resideo Technologies.

Ciena has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.29, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report issued on August 30, Colliers Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

