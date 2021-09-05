September 5, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Ciena (NYSE: CIEN)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Broadcom (AVGOResearch Report) and Ciena (CIENResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Evercore ISI analyst Kenneth Talanian reiterated a Buy rating on Broadcom on September 3 and set a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $497.68, close to its 52-week high of $507.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Talanian is ranked #444 out of 7641 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Broadcom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $570.35, implying a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 30, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $550.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ciena (CIEN)

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Buy rating on Ciena on September 3 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 68.1% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Resideo Technologies.

Ciena has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.29, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report issued on August 30, Colliers Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019