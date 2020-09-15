September 15, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), Seagate Tech (NASDAQ: STX) and Monolithic Power (NASDAQ: MPWR)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Brightcove (BCOVResearch Report), Seagate Tech (STXResearch Report) and Monolithic Power (MPWRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Brightcove (BCOV)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Brightcove, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 55.4% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brightcove with a $14.00 average price target.

Seagate Tech (STX)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Seagate Tech and a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 66.8% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Seagate Tech with a $50.86 average price target, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report issued on August 31, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Monolithic Power (MPWR)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on Monolithic Power today and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $247.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 71.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Axcelis Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monolithic Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $285.25, which is a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $285.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

