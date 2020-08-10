Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Bombardier (Other OTC: BDRBF) and Docebo (Other OTC: DCBOF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Bombardier (BDRBF – Research Report) and Docebo (DCBOF – Research Report).

Bombardier (BDRBF)

In a report released today, Tim James from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on Bombardier, with a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.32, close to its 52-week low of $0.27.

According to TipRanks.com, James is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 55.3% success rate. James covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as GFL Environmental, Air Canada, and CAE.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bombardier with a $0.43 average price target, which is a 37.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.50 price target.

Docebo (DCBOF)

National Bank analyst Richard Tse maintained a Buy rating on Docebo today and set a price target of C$60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Tse is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.3% and a 71.2% success rate. Tse covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxar Technologies, Sierra Wireless, and CGI Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Docebo is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.68, a -19.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

