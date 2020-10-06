Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Drone Delivery Canada (Other OTC: TAKOF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Boeing (BA – Research Report) and Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF – Research Report).

Boeing (BA)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn maintained a Hold rating on Boeing today and set a price target of $184.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $171.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 61.6% success rate. Spingarn covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Caci International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boeing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $189.25, representing an 11.7% upside. In a report issued on September 24, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold with a price target.

Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF)

In a report released yesterday, Rob Goff from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Drone Delivery Canada, with a price target of C$1.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #262 out of 6979 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Drone Delivery Canada with a $1.18 average price target, representing a 136.0% upside. In a report issued on September 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.60 price target.

