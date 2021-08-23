Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) and Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC – Research Report) and Duolingo (DUOL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to BigCommerce Holdings today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.66, close to its 52-week low of $42.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 74.6% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

BigCommerce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.86.

Duolingo (DUOL)

William Blair analyst Ralph Schackart initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Duolingo today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $126.03, close to its 52-week low of $125.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Schackart is ranked #578 out of 7625 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Duolingo with a $130.00 average price target.

