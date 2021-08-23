August 23, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) and Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BigCommerce Holdings (BIGCResearch Report) and Duolingo (DUOLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to BigCommerce Holdings today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.66, close to its 52-week low of $42.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 74.6% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

BigCommerce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.86.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Duolingo (DUOL)

William Blair analyst Ralph Schackart initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Duolingo today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $126.03, close to its 52-week low of $125.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Schackart is ranked #578 out of 7625 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Duolingo with a $130.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019