August 4, 2020

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID), Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) and ViaSat (NASDAQ: VSAT)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Avid Technology (AVIDResearch Report), Insight Enterprises (NSITResearch Report) and ViaSat (VSATResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Avid Technology (AVID)

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols reiterated a Buy rating on Avid Technology today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 43.5% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, RF Industries, and PowerFleet.

Avid Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.75, representing a 42.1% upside. In a report issued on July 22, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger reiterated a Buy rating on Insight Enterprises today and set a price target of $63.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.1% and a 60.7% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, PCTEL, and MTBC.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Insight Enterprises with a $61.75 average price target.

ViaSat (VSAT)

In a report released yesterday, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on ViaSat, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Kratos Defense, and Widepoint.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ViaSat is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.00, a 102.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

