Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) and Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Avid Technology (AVID – Research Report) and Brightcove (BCOV – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Avid Technology (AVID)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi reiterated a Buy rating on Avid Technology today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 57.7% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Pure Storage.

Avid Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.38.

Brightcove (BCOV)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl maintained a Buy rating on Brightcove yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 51.9% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and TrueCar.

Brightcove has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

