Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) and NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Autodesk (ADSKResearch Report), Nutanix (NTNXResearch Report) and NetApp (NTAPResearch Report).

Autodesk (ADSK)

In a report released today, Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Autodesk, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $199.81, close to its 52-week high of $211.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 69.6% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Slack Technologies, and NortonLifeLock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Autodesk with a $206.77 average price target, a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

Nutanix (NTNX)

In a report released today, Alex Kurtz from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Nutanix, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurtz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 62.1% success rate. Kurtz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cisco Systems, and Epam Systems.

Nutanix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.55, representing a 7.9% upside. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

NetApp (NTAP)

In a report released today, Kathryn Huberty from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on NetApp, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 60.8% success rate. Huberty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for NetApp with a $45.63 average price target, a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

