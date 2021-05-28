Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) and Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Autodesk (ADSK – Research Report), Mercury Systems (MRCY – Research Report) and Splunk (SPLK – Research Report).

Autodesk (ADSK)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk today and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $286.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 73.0% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autodesk with a $335.89 average price target, implying a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mercury Systems (MRCY)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on Mercury Systems yesterday and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 72.9% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Virgin Galactic Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Mercury Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.50.

Splunk (SPLK)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating on Splunk today and set a price target of $196.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $120.82, close to its 52-week low of $110.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 64.4% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sumo Logic, Snowflake, and Dynatrace.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Splunk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $183.60, a 51.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.