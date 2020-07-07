Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Autodesk (ADSK – Research Report) and Telecom Argentina (TEO – Research Report).

Autodesk (ADSK)

In a report released today, Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Autodesk, with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $242.00, close to its 52-week high of $248.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 72.0% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Slack Technologies, and NortonLifeLock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autodesk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $228.75.

Telecom Argentina (TEO)

In a report released today, Marcelo Santos from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Telecom Argentina, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Santos is ranked #2997 out of 6762 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Telecom Argentina with a $7.00 average price target.

