Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: AT&T (NYSE: T), Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AT&T (T – Research Report), Qorvo (QRVO – Research Report) and Microsoft (MSFT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

AT&T (T)

In a report issued on February 8, CIBC World Markets from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on AT&T. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.62.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AT&T with a $32.00 average price target, an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Qorvo (QRVO)

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained a Buy rating on Qorvo on May 3 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $168.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 67.1% success rate. Curtis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and Allegro MicroSystems.

Qorvo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $197.25, a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 21, Loop Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft on April 30 and set a price target of $204.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $243.77, close to its 52-week high of $245.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 77.7% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $280.18, representing a 15.8% upside. In a report issued on May 27, Summit Redstone Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

