Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) and Descartes (NASDAQ: DSGX)By Austin Angelo
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Asure (ASUR – Research Report) and Descartes (DSGX – Research Report).
Asure (ASUR)
In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Asure, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.96.
According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 61.2% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sykes Enterprises, HealthStream, and Virtusa.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Asure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.
Descartes (DSGX)
CIBC analyst Stephanie Price maintained a Hold rating on Descartes yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.68.
According to TipRanks.com, Price is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 62.8% success rate. Price covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxar Technologies, Enghouse Systems, and CGI Group.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Descartes with a $46.55 average price target.
