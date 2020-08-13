August 13, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO), Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Astronics (ATROResearch Report), Lyft (LYFTResearch Report) and ACI Worldwide (ACIWResearch Report).

Astronics (ATRO)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Astronics, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.13, close to its 52-week low of $6.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 69.8% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Astronics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

Lyft (LYFT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on Lyft yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 61.3% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, EverQuote, and Snap.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.88, representing a 44.8% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

ACI Worldwide (ACIW)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on ACI Worldwide yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 67.9% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

ACI Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.60, implying an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

