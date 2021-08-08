Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) and LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Arista Networks (ANET – Research Report), Avalara (AVLR – Research Report) and LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Buy rating on Arista Networks on August 6 and set a price target of $420.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $377.60, close to its 52-week high of $384.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Rackspace Technology.

Arista Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $406.57, which is a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $424.00 price target.

Avalara (AVLR)

Evercore ISI analyst Peter Levine maintained a Buy rating on Avalara on August 6 and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $169.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Levine is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 68.4% success rate. Levine covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, Coupa Software, and RingCentral.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avalara is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $211.25, a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne maintained a Buy rating on LiveRamp Holdings on August 6 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Materne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 85.5% success rate. Materne covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Tyler Technologies, and Citrix Systems.

LiveRamp Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.17, which is a 99.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

