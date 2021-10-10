Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Arista Networks (ANET – Research Report) and UiPath (PATH – Research Report).

Arista Networks (ANET)

In a report issued on October 8, Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Arista Networks, with a price target of $420.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $371.92, close to its 52-week high of $384.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 63.6% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Resideo Technologies.

Arista Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $405.54.

UiPath (PATH)

In a report issued on October 8, Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on UiPath, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.38, close to its 52-week low of $49.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Materne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 77.6% success rate. Materne covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, Qualtrics International, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UiPath with a $71.71 average price target, representing a 36.1% upside. In a report issued on October 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

