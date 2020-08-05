Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and ams AG (Other OTC: AUKUF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Arista Networks (ANET – Research Report) and ams AG (AUKUF – Research Report).

Arista Networks (ANET)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Arista Networks today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $263.99, close to its 52-week high of $267.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 62.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Arista Networks with a $213.11 average price target, representing a -17.8% downside. In a report issued on July 24, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report released today, Christian Sandherr from Hauck & Aufhaeuser maintained a Buy rating on ams AG, with a price target of CHF31.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandherr is ranked #4148 out of 6858 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.64, a 40.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF21.00 price target.

