October 14, 2020

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Huya (NYSE: HUYA)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Apple (AAPLResearch Report), Boeing (BAResearch Report) and Huya (HUYAResearch Report).

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released yesterday, Rod Hall from Goldman Sachs maintained a Sell rating on Apple, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $121.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Hall is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 47.6% success rate. Hall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Avaya Holdings, Cisco Systems, and F5 Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $123.22.

Boeing (BA)

Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak maintained a Buy rating on Boeing yesterday and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $162.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Poponak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 54.4% success rate. Poponak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Teledyne Technologies, and General Dynamics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boeing with a $188.93 average price target, representing a 14.3% upside. In a report issued on September 28, Alembic Global also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $184.00 price target.

Huya (HUYA)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu maintained a Buy rating on Huya today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 45.8% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

Huya has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

, , ,
