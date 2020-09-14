Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL – Research Report) and Nvidia (NVDA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz assigned a Buy rating to Apple today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 60.1% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.51, which is a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Caso from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $486.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and SiTime Corporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $547.28 average price target, which is a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

