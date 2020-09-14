September 14, 2020   Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPLResearch Report) and Nvidia (NVDAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz assigned a Buy rating to Apple today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 60.1% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.51, which is a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Caso from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $486.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and SiTime Corporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $547.28 average price target, which is a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019