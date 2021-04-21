Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL – Research Report) and Intel (INTC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Apple, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $133.11, close to its 52-week high of $145.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 65.3% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and CuriosityStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $153.65, which is a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intel (INTC)

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer maintained a Buy rating on Intel today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 76.4% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, Allegro MicroSystems, and NXP Semiconductors.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $67.68, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.