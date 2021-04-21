April 21, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPLResearch Report) and Intel (INTCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Apple, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $133.11, close to its 52-week high of $145.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 65.3% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and CuriosityStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $153.65, which is a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intel (INTC)

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer maintained a Buy rating on Intel today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 76.4% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, Allegro MicroSystems, and NXP Semiconductors.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $67.68, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019