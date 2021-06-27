Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL – Research Report) and Health Catalyst (HCAT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Buy rating on Apple on June 25 and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $133.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 68.4% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Rackspace Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $157.92 average price target, implying a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Health Catalyst (HCAT)

In a report issued on June 25, Elizabeth Anderson CFA from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Health Catalyst, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.46, close to its 52-week high of $59.50.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 57.1% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, Cardinal Health, and IQVIA Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Health Catalyst with a $59.90 average price target, which is a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

