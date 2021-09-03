September 3, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPLResearch Report) and Broadcom (AVGOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Apple today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $153.65, close to its 52-week high of $154.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 76.1% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Progress Software, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $166.17, representing a 8.0% upside. In a report issued on August 19, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Broadcom (AVGO)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Broadcom, with a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $491.90, close to its 52-week high of $507.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 72.5% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Advanced Micro Devices, and Lattice Semiconductor.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $562.06, which is a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $580.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

