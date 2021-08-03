Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) and Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ansys (ANSS – Research Report), Varonis Systems (VRNS – Research Report) and Rambus (RMBS – Research Report).

Ansys (ANSS)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Hold rating on Ansys today and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $369.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 69.3% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Altair Engineering, Sumo Logic, and Dynatrace.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ansys with a $355.63 average price target.

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Varonis Systems, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 70.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Varonis Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.38, representing an 8.1% upside. In a report issued on July 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Rambus (RMBS)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Rambus, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.52, close to its 52-week high of $23.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 57.7% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Rambus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.67, representing an 11.4% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

