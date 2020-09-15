Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Yext (NYSE: YEXT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Yext (YEXT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Yext (YEXT)

In a report issued on September 4, Naved Khan from Truist Financial maintained a Buy rating on Yext, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 65.8% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Zillow Group, and CarGurus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yext is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.75, a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

