September 15, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Yext (NYSE: YEXT)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Yext (YEXTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Yext (YEXT)

In a report issued on September 4, Naved Khan from Truist Financial maintained a Buy rating on Yext, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 65.8% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Zillow Group, and CarGurus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yext is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.75, a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019