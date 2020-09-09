September 9, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE: TDS)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Telephone & Data Systems (TDSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)

In a report issued on March 18, Simon Flannery from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Telephone & Data Systems, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Flannery is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 66.3% success rate. Flannery covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as United States Cellular, T Mobile US, and Anterix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telephone & Data Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.38, which is a 45.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019