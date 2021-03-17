March 17, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Qualtrics International (XMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Qualtrics International (XM)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated a Buy rating on Qualtrics International on March 9 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 74.7% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Manhattan Associates.

Qualtrics International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.65, representing a 31.3% upside. In a report issued on February 22, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

