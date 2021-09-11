Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Paradox Interactive AB (Other OTC: PRXXF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Paradox Interactive AB (PRXXF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Paradox Interactive AB (PRXXF)

In a report issued on September 2, Ken Rumph from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Paradox Interactive AB, with a price target of SEK254.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.26, close to its 52-week low of $18.20.

Rumph has an average return of 9.4% when recommending Paradox Interactive AB.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumph is ranked #4122 out of 7641 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paradox Interactive AB is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.49.

