Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks on March 17 and set a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $366.65, close to its 52-week high of $403.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 70.0% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

Palo Alto Networks has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $448.91, a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

