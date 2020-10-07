October 7, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Nvidia (NVDAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Cascend Securities analyst Cascend maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia yesterday and set a price target of $590.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $549.46.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $577.77 average price target, a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $610.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019