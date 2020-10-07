Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Nvidia (NVDA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Cascend Securities analyst Cascend maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia yesterday and set a price target of $590.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $549.46.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $577.77 average price target, a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $610.00 price target.

