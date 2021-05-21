Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Embraer SA (ERJ – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Embraer SA (ERJ)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Hold rating on Embraer SA on May 13 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.25, close to its 52-week high of $13.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 62.9% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and L3Harris Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Embraer SA is a Hold with an average price target of $9.58, a -20.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

