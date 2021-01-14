January 14, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Duck Creek Technologies (DCTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Duck Creek Technologies on January 7 and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.39, close to its 52-week high of $48.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 79.3% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Palantir Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Duck Creek Technologies with a $49.67 average price target, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on January 8, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019