Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Crayon Group Holding ASA (Other OTC: CRAYF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Crayon Group Holding ASA (CRAYF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Crayon Group Holding ASA (CRAYF)

In a report issued on August 27, Oskar Vikström from Berenberg Bank initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Crayon Group Holding ASA and a price target of NOK215.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.25.

Crayon Group Holding ASA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.79.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.