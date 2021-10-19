Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY)

In a report issued on September 22, Samad Samana from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Ceridian HCM Holding, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.43, close to its 52-week high of $125.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Samana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 72.3% success rate. Samana covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Bill.com Holdings, and Par Technology.

Ceridian HCM Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.22, representing a -5.4% downside. In a report issued on September 22, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

